Oral surgeon facing sex abuse charges in Wilmington charged with assaulting female in Wrightsville Beach

The Wilmington oral surgeon who has been charged with sexually abusing patients was arrested by Wrightsville Beach police on charges he assaulted a woman at his condominium.

Michael Lee Hasson, 55, was charged with assault on a female on Monday, July 8 after police received a call of a domestic disturbance at his Station One condo. Police said they responded to the residence at 11:27 p.m., where they found the condo in disarray. After interviewing both Hasson and a 38-year-old woman, they determined that Hasson was the aggressor, Wrightsville Beach police said.

Hasson, who is an oral surgeon at Wilmington Oral Surgery, was charged by Wilmington police in February with second-degree forcible sexual offense and three counts of sexual battery. Police said there were at least four victims, but possibly more. Those charges are still pending.