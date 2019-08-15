Foreclosures

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

File No. 19-SP-0274

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Under and by virtue of the Declaration recorded in Book 2580, Page 856, and Book 2691, Page 224, New Hanover County Register of Deeds, and the provisions of Chapter 47F of the North Carolina General Statutes, and because of the Respondent’s failure to pay assessments duly assessed by Marymount Townhomes HOA, Inc. (“Association”) as shown by the Claim of Lien for Assessments filed on April 10, 2017, File No. 17-M-331, in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court, and pursuant to an Order Allowing Foreclosure of Claim of Lien for Assessments entered by the New Hanover County Clerk of Court on July 10, 2019, the undersigned Trustee will expose for public sale at auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at 10:30 a.m. on the 21st day of August 2019, at the Courthouse door, New Hanover County Judicial Building, 316 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, the following property (including any improvements thereon) located in New Hanover County, North Carolina:

BEING all of Lot 9 as shown on a map of Phase 6, Marymount at Marsh Oaks “A Townhouse Development,” recorded in Map Book 39, Page 225, of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to said map being hereby made for a more particular description.

Also commonly known as 7744 Marymount Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28411-8701.

The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected by the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds ten (10) days prior to posting the Notice is Kathryn Allen Page.

The above-described property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS,” and is subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, restrictions, and other matters of record.

The successful bidder will be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders a deed for the property. If for any reason the Trustee does not tender a deed for the property, the successful bidder’s sole remedy shall be a return of the deposit.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a) An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the Notice of Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of the termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but not more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. THE UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This the 16th day of July 2019.

Bonnie M. Braudway, Trustee

N. C. State Bar No. 35183

MARSHALL, WILLIAMS & GORHAM, L.L.P.

14 South Fifth Street

Post Office Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

Telephone: (910) 763-9891; Ext. 217

Facsimile: (910) 343-8604

E-Mail: bmb@mwglaw.com

Published: August 8, 2019 & August 15, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

File No. 17-SP-645

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Under and by virtue of the Declaration recorded in Book 4938, Page 1603, New Hanover County Register of Deeds, and the provisions of Chapter 47C of the North Carolina General Statutes, and because of the Respondents’ failure to pay assessments duly assessed by The Village of Kimberly Unit Owners Association, Inc. (“Association”) as shown by the Claim of Lien for Assessments filed on September 9, 2016, File No. 16-M-1075, in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court, and pursuant to an Order Allowing Foreclosure of Claim of Lien for Assessments entered by the New Hanover County Clerk of Court on June 19, 2019, the undersigned Trustee will expose for public sale at auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at 12:00 Noon on the 21st day of August 2019, at the Courthouse door, New Hanover County Judicial Building, 316 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, the following property (including any improvements thereon) located in New Hanover County, North Carolina:

BEING a unit ownership in real property pursuant to Chapter 47-C of the General Statutes of North Carolina and being known and designated as Unit 4530 of Kimberly Apartments as shown on Condominium Plat recorded in Plat Book 15, Pages 138 and 139, New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Also commonly known as 4530 Kimberly Way, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403-2967.

The record owners of the above-described real property as reflected by the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds ten (10) days prior to posting the Notice are Sayori Baldwin and husband, Arnold T. Baldwin.

The above-described property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS,” and is subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, restrictions, and other matters of record, including, but not limited to, Deed of Trust recorded in Book 5216, Page 2648, of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds.

The successful bidder will be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders a deed for the property. If for any reason the Trustee does not tender a deed for the property, the successful bidder’s sole remedy shall be a return of the deposit.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a) An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the Notice of Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of the termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but not more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. THE UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This the 24th day of June 2019.

Charles D. Meier, Trustee

N. C. State Bar No. 13039

MARSHALL, WILLIAMS & GORHAM, L.L.P.

14 South Fifth Street

Post Office Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

Telephone: (910) 763-9891; Ext. 214

Facsimile: (910) 343-8604

E-Mail: cdm@mwglaw.com

Published: August 8, 2019 & August 15, 2019