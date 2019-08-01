EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sandra E. Ripley (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of
August 2019.
Allison Willson, Executor
309 Lansdowne Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28409
August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Raymond S. Pizzo, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 31st day of October, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 1st day of August, 2019.
Barbara Pizzo, Administrator of the Estate of Raymond S. Pizzo
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Brigitte Kunz Harris (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of August 2019.
Linda Diane Hollifield-Scott
AKA Linda Diane Scott, Executor
1846 Loganberry Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ernest R. Smith (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of
July 2019.
Terry L. Reale,
Executrix
208 Mariel Way
Charleston, WV 25311
July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
TO CREDITORS
Charles Ennis Smith Estate
New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court
Estate File #19-E-879
All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF CHARLES ENNIS SMITH, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Executrix of said estate on or before November 1, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay that amount to the Executrix.
Date: July 25, 2019
Carolyn B. Smith, Executrix
c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.
408 Market Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
James Oliver Carter
CARTER & CARTER,
Attorneys
408 Market Street
Wilmington, N. C. 28401
July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
NEW HANOVER COUNTY ESTATE FILE NO. 19-E-791
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of JUDITH ANN SNIPES, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401-4160, on or before the 28th day of October, 2019 (which date is at least three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice), or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 25th day of July, 2019.
TOMALA J. SPILLERS,
Executrix of the Estate of JUDITH ANN SNIPES
Randall S. Hoose, Jr.,
Attorney
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut Street, Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401-4160
www.atlanticcoastlaw.com
July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John E. Billy, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of October, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate, please make im-mediate payment.
This the 18th day of July, 2019.
Rosetta Billy, Administrator of the Estate of John E. Billy
c/o Carrie L. Mincey
Colby & Mincey, PLLC
1001 Military Cutoff Road, STE 204
Wilmington, NC 28405
July 18, 25, August 1, 8, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of George Copeland Bell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 11th day of
July 2019.
Lewis P. Beard,
Adminstrator
3234 Fairfax Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK
FILE # 19 E 853
Having qualified as EXECUTOR of the Estate of LORRAINE F. DeVOE, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby give notice to all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the said Estate to present them by giving evidence of same to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of
October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the deceased or said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This, the 11th day of July, 2019.
LESLIE GEORGE
HOLLENBECK,
EXECUTOR of the Estate of LORRAINE F. DeVOE
PAUL A. NEWTON,
ATTORNEY
PO Box 1807
Wilmington, North Carolina 28402-1807
910-769-2896
July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Willie O. Rouse AKA Willie Lou Oden Rouse (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 11th day of
July 2019.
Sandra R. Pratt,
Executor
7415 Alestone Drive
Wilmington, NC 28411
July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019