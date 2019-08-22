EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of BARBARA A. LYON, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 25th day of November, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of

August, 2019.

Robert A. O’Quinn, Executor

Post Office Box 1364

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina 28480

August 22, 29, September 5, 12, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

William Bridenburg (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 21st day of November 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of

August 2019.

Kathy Hauser, Executor

1798 Irish Boulevard

Sanford, N.C. 27332

August 22, 29, September 5, 12, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF MARY ALICE K. MANNING, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25TH day of November 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 321 Bretonshire Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28405.

This the 22nd day of August, 2019.

THOMAS W. MANNING, EXECUTOR

ESTATE OF MARY ALICE K. MANNING

Clifford N. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

August 22, 29, September 5, 12, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. CUNNINGHAM, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25TH day of November 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403

This the 22nd day of August, 2019.

JOHN P HUTCHINGS,

EXECUTOR

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. CUNNINGHAM

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

August 22, 29, September 5, 12, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lynda E. Thomson, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 15th day of November, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of August, 2019.

Alan D. Thomson, Executor of the Estate of Lynda E. Thomson

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

August 15, 22, 29,

September 5, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF SHEILA JEAN FAIRCLOTH deceased of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of November 2019 or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 311 Okeechobee Road, Wilmngton NC 28412

This the 15th day of August, 2019.

JACK P WISSMAN JR,

ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF SHEILA JEAN FAIRCLOTH

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

August 15, 22, 29,

September 5, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF THOMAS J HIGGINS deceased of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of November 2019 or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 2002 Pinercrest Drive #240, Santa Rosa CA 95403

This the 15th day of August, 2019.

MAUREEN A MAURO,

EXECUTRIX

ESTATE OF THOMAS J HIGGINS

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

August 15, 22, 29,

September 5, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

NEW HANOVER COUNTY ESTATE FILE NO. 19-E-980

Having qualified as Ancillary Administrator C.T.A. of the Estate of PATRICIA J. YOUNG a/k/a PATRICIA JUSTINE YOUNG, deceased, late of Suffolk County, New York, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401-4160, on or before the 18th day of November, 2019 (which date is at least three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice), or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 15th day of August, 2019.

JANICE ANNE YOUNG,

Ancillary Administrator C.T.A. of the Estate of PATRICIA J. YOUNG a/k/a PATRICIA JUSTINE YOUNG

Randall S. Hoose, Jr., Attorney

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut Street, Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401-4160

www.atlanticcoastlaw.com

August 15, 22, 29,

September 5, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Benjamin C. Kays, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 15th day of November, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of August, 2019.

Charles Richard Kays and Benjamin Thomas Kays,

Co-Executors of the Estate of Benjamin C. Kays

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

August 15, 22, 29,

September 5, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James J. Donovan (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of November 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of

August 2019.

David J. Donovan, Executor

146 Steinbright Dr.

Collegeville, PA 19426

August 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Madeline Bergeman Strickland (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of November 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of

August 2019.

William Strickland, Executor

101 North Ocean Avenue

Freeport, N.Y. 11520

August 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Johnny Ray Sinclair (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of November 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of

August 2019.

Patti Sinclair Glunt, Executor

212 Olabelle Road

Burgaw, N.C. 28425

August 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mildred B. Hess (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of November 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of

August 2019.

David Brooks, Executor

3211 Arthur Court

Raleigh, N.C. 27607

August 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sandra E. Ripley (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of

August 2019.

Allison Willson, Executor

309 Lansdowne Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28409

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Raymond S. Pizzo, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 31st day of October, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 1st day of August, 2019.

Barbara Pizzo, Administrator of the Estate of Raymond S. Pizzo

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Brigitte Kunz Harris (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of August 2019.

Linda Diane Hollifield-Scott

AKA Linda Diane Scott, Executor

1846 Loganberry Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019