The Bachelor Live on Stage coming to Wilson Center in April

For the First Time in Wilmington, Bachelor Fans Become Part of the Search for Love

Wilmington, NC – The most successful romance reality series in the history of television is coming to Wilmington to help you find love. The Bachelor Live on Stage official tour will be at The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College on April 28, 2020. The tour is the latest extension of the hit “Bachelor” franchise, which already includes “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “The Bachelor” television series, heading into its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.

Hosted by “The Bachelor” fan-favorite Ben Higgins, The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of “Bachelor” drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.

“I am so pumped to host the Bachelor live tour,” said host Ben Higgins. “Bachelor Nation, or maybe I should say the whole Bachelor family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years. I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and as a result, you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain. I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show! I am ecstatic to be able to come to your cities with an amazing team of people from Warner Brothers to visit you and show you all a taste of what it is like to be on The Bachelor! We are coming to your cities, meeting you in person, and hopefully spreading some love along the way! See you soon Bachelor Nation!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticket Central at 910.362.7999 or at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com.

Each stage show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience searching for a chance at love. And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. Along with the audience, Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, from the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones. Watch it all unfold live on stage. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance. The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for everyone, whether you’re looking to find love or just want to enjoy the drama of the evening.

For more information on The Bachelor Live on Stage, please visit bachelorliveonstage.com.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Creative team Mark “Swany” Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Got Talent” to the live stage.

