Wilmington Symphony new-member auditions on August 20

From the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra:

Are you a musician looking for an ensemble to join? The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions for new members on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building.

Times by appointment. Interested musicians should complete the application at http://wsomusicians.blogspot.com/p/audition-information.html.

When asked what attracts her to performing in the Wilmington Symphony, violinist Christine Meyer says, “The orchestra is like a second family to me; looking around I see members that have been in the orchestra since it first started, members that I’ve grown up watching play in concerts, but I also see new faces joining the orchestra from the youth orchestra and new soon-to-be-friends from the community and university.”

Musicians for the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra are local instrumentalists and include UNCW music faculty and students who rehearse and present orchestral repertoire drawn from the eighteenth to twentieth-first centuries. Instruments include flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, violin, viola, cello, bass, percussion, and harp.

The Conductor is Dr. Steven Errante, who is also a member of the UNCW Department of Music faculty. About eight concerts per year are produced by the orchestra, including the Masterworks Series, Symphony Pops! and other special events.

In addition to playing orchestra concerts, many of the Wilmington Symphony musicians also have opportunities to play for special events such as weddings and receptions, either in small groups or as soloists.