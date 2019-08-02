Wilson Center Announces New Spring Shows

From the Wilson Center:

The Wilson Center is pleased to announce several exciting additions to its upcoming Spring 2020 schedule. These new additions add even more laughter, thrills and fun to a schedule which already offers a wide range of options for a variety of guests.

The SpongeBob Musical: January 13 & 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $38 plus taxes & fees)

A legendary roster of Grammy Award® winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world’s most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The musical The New York Times declares “BRILLIANT!” Broadway’s best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart, and pure theatricality in “a party for the eyes and ears” (Daily Beast). Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards … where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Chanticleer: January 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $28 plus taxes & fees)

Called “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, the San Francisco based Grammy Award®-winning ensemble Chanticleer celebrated its 40th anniversary in the 2018-19 season. During that season Chanticleer performed 52 concerts in 23 of the United States, 27 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and on two European tours, including Dublin, Wexford, Paris, Luxembourg, Budapest, Prague, Hannover, Leipzig, Moscow, and St. Petersburg.

Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of twelve male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature—from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition.

Cirque Éloize: HOTEL: March 17 & 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $29 plus taxes & fees)

A fan-favorite, Cirque Éloize welcomes you into this timeless art deco hotel, a place where strangers of all walks of life meet. HOTEL is the story of a place – a place full of stories. From the Maître d’hôtel, overwhelmed by the events, to the mischievous maid, to the devoted handyman and his inseparable dog, Carpette, the hotel’s staff plays witness to the lives of a variety of colorful individuals. Through dramatic circus arts and acrobatics, Cirque Éloize tells the stories of lovers who still do not know they are meant to be, improbable travelers, and a celebrity who goes out of her way to win her place in the firmament while revealing the depth of her being.

Enter the lobby doors of this grandiose place and discover with us the intricately woven story of these travelers!

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles: April 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $38 plus taxes and fees)

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome, delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing the Beatles” (Associated Press).

Experience the world’s most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

Tickets for these shows are on sale to the general public at WilsonCenterTickets.com, and in-person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, 910-362-7999, starting at 2 p.m.

For more information about upcoming Wilson Center performances, visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com.