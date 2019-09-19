ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jean Marie Simmons (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 20th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of
September 2019.
Terri J. Simmons,
Administrator
4124 Breezewood Drive, Unit 204
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kristine Lynn Hass (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 20th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of
September 2019.
William D. Hass,
Administrator
3380 Diablo Circle
Pinole, Calif. 94564
September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Paul Lanouette, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Betty Jean Lanouette, Executrix, at 5020 Barefoot Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before December 5, 2019 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 5th day of
September, 2019.
Betty Jean Lanouette,
Executrix of the Estate of Robert Paul Lanouette
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,
Attorney
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP 102 N. 5TH Ave.
Wilmington, NC 28401
September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Stanley Dale Smoote, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 9th day of December, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 5th day of
September, 2019.
Sarah Palmer vonRosenberg, Executor of the Estate of Stanley Dale Smoote
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dianne T. Mattia Kozma (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 5th day of
September 2019.
Kelly LaFluer, Executor
2442 Hunters Trail
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29588
September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Raymond Legrette Tyler (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 28th day of November 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29th day of
August 2019.
Gina Tyler Moore, Executor
2400 Canal Cove Road
Lake Waccamaw, N.C. 28450
August 29, September 5, 12, 19, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Bernard Patrick Hanlon, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Douglas A. Fox, Attorney at 102 N. Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before November 29, 2019 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 29nd day of
August 2019.
Bernard Hanlon,
Administrator of the Estate of Bernard Patrick Hanlon
Douglas A. Fox, Attorney YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP 102 N. 5TH Ave.
Wilmington, NC 28401
August 29, September 5, 12, 19, 2019