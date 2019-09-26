NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Richard F. Desjardins, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of December, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 26th day of September, 2019.

Mary Beth Helstrom, Executrix of the Estate of Richard F. Desjardins

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Catherine L. Shipton (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 26th day of September 2019.

Pennilou P. Foust,

Administrator

1651 Sapling Way

Randleman, N.C. 27317

September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jean Marie Simmons (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 20th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19th day of

September 2019.

Terri J. Simmons,

Administrator

4124 Breezewood Drive, Unit 204

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kristine Lynn Hass (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 20th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19th day of

September 2019.

William D. Hass,

Administrator

3380 Diablo Circle

Pinole, Calif. 94564

September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Paul Lanouette, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Betty Jean Lanouette, Executrix, at 5020 Barefoot Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before December 5, 2019 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of

September, 2019.

Betty Jean Lanouette,

Executrix of the Estate of Robert Paul Lanouette

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,

Attorney

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP 102 N. 5TH Ave.

Wilmington, NC 28401

September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Stanley Dale Smoote, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 9th day of December, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of

September, 2019.

Sarah Palmer vonRosenberg, Executor of the Estate of Stanley Dale Smoote

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dianne T. Mattia Kozma (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 5th day of

September 2019.

Kelly LaFluer, Executor

2442 Hunters Trail

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29588

September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019