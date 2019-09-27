Town contracts firm to study stormwater drainage issues 

The town will initiate a study of stormwater drainage issues that have occurred in several areas, including North Channel Drive, Arrindale Street, Sweeney Avenue, East Asheville Street and Channel Avenue.

The town authorized the firm of WithersRavenel to survey the areas and come up with preliminary assessments and conceptual designs for each area.

Several residents of Channel Avenue came to the board meeting to urge action on the persistent flooding problem there, which they told the board was again a problem with the rains from Hurricane Dorian last week. After hearing from the residents, the board added Channel Avenue to the other four areas that the firm was set to review.