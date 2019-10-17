NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

IN RE: CRYSTAL ROSE HOUK Plaintiff,

vs. CHRISTOPHER ROBERT HOUK,

Defendant.

TO: CHRISTOPHER ROBERT HOUK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a petition seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The matter of the relief being sought is as follows: DIVORCE

YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading no later than forty (40) days from the date of first publication of this notice, or from the date Complaint is required to be filed, whichever is latter; upon your failure to do so the party seeking relief against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 3rd day of October, 2019.

October 3, 10, 17, 2019