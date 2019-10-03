EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Paula Stephanie Smith (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 3rd day of
October 2019.
Warren Denis Smith,
Executor
137 Mendenhall Dr.
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Donna Gray Regan (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 3rd day of
October 2019.
Alicia Regan Floyd,
Administrator CTA
1774 Red Bluff Road
Loris, S.C. 29569
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
OF COLLEEN JANE TERBEEK
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19 E 1165
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Colleen Jane TerBeek, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Jack Eldon TerBeek, Jr., Executor of the decedent’s estate, on or before January 4, 2020 at 801 Hamlet Avenue, Carolina Beach NC 28428, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executor.
Jack Eldon TerBeek, Jr., Executor
Estate of Colleen Jane TerBeek
c/o Mark I. Nunalee
MARK I NUNALEE PC
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 598
Hampstead NC 28443
910-270-4347
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Richard F. Desjardins, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of December, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 26th day of September, 2019.
Mary Beth Helstrom, Executrix of the Estate of Richard F. Desjardins
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Catherine L. Shipton (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 26th day of September 2019.
Pennilou P. Foust,
Administrator
1651 Sapling Way
Randleman, N.C. 27317
September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jean Marie Simmons (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 20th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of
September 2019.
Terri J. Simmons,
Administrator
4124 Breezewood Drive, Unit 204
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kristine Lynn Hass (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 20th day of December 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of
September 2019.
William D. Hass,
Administrator
3380 Diablo Circle
Pinole, Calif. 94564
September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 2019