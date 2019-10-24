NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
NEW HANOVER COUNTY ESTATE FILE
NO. 19-E-1252
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of NANCY FALK CREAMER a/k/a NANCY A. FALK, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401-4160, on or before the 24th day of January, 2020, (which date is at least three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice), or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 24th day of
October, 2019.
ANGELA FALK MATTHEWS,
Executrix of the Estate of NANCY FALK CREAMER a/k/a NANCY A. FALK
Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut Street, Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401-4160
www.atlanticcoastlaw.com
October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Jo Ann N. Hetherington (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 24th day of
October 2019.
Cynthia A. Derr,
Executrix
502 Foxwood Lane
Wilmington, NC 28409
October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary P. Bass (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 24th day of
October 2019.
Linda F. Case AKA Linda
Floretta Case,
Executrix
261 Sky Court
Leland, NC 28451
October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Janet A. Lawrence (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of
October 2019.
Gail Lawrence, Executrix
4608 Walnut Knoll Drive
Matthews, NC 28105
October 17, 24, 31,
November 7, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley W. Hinnant (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of
January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of
October 2019.
Thomas William Hinnant Jr., Executor
409 Jenoa Drive
Castle Hayne, NC 28429
October 17, 24, 31,
November 7, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Erma Buck Martin (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of
January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of
October 2019.
Sondra Martin Hunter,
Executrix
5820 Walton Wood Lane
Wilmington, NC 28409
October 17, 24, 31,
November 7, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Co-Executrix of the Estate of Jefferson Marcus Spencer (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 9th day of
January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 10th day of
October 2019.
Marsha Annette Spencer Hulbert, Co-Executrix
8705 Bald Eagle Lane
Wilminton, NC 28411
Yvone Spencer, Co-Executrix
508 Tibbys Drive
Wilmington, NC 28411
October 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Paula Stephanie Smith (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 3rd day of
October 2019.
Warren Denis Smith,
Executor
137 Mendenhall Dr.
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Donna Gray Regan (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 2nd day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 3rd day of
October 2019.
Alicia Regan Floyd,
Administrator CTA
1774 Red Bluff Road
Loris, S.C. 29569
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
OF COLLEEN JANE TERBEEK
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19 E 1165
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Colleen Jane TerBeek, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Jack Eldon TerBeek, Jr., Executor of the decedent’s estate, on or before January 4, 2020 at 801 Hamlet Avenue, Carolina Beach NC 28428, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executor.
Jack Eldon TerBeek, Jr., Executor
Estate of Colleen Jane TerBeek
c/o Mark I. Nunalee
MARK I NUNALEE PC
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 598
Hampstead NC 28443
910-270-4347
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019