Friday Party Kicks Off 2019 Wrightsville Beach Flotilla Weekend

The party will resume for the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla this year with the return of the Friday party on the eve of the boat parade, which was cancelled last year in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Like in years past, the party will be held at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort, which this year is the title sponsor of the event. However, instead of being called the “Captain’s Party,” this year’s fete will be known as the “Flotilla Launch Party.” Entertainment for this year’s party will be provided by Jack Jack 180, a local favorite known for playing pop, rock and dance hits. Tickets to the party on Friday, Nov. 29 are $35. Organizers cancelled the party in 2018 after the Blockade Runner was forced to close for repairs following Hurricane Florence.

The flotilla will again offer a $5,000 grand prize, which this year is sponsored by Atlantic Marine.

In addition to the $5,000 Best in Show prize, flotilla entries can win $1,500 for the People’s Choice Award (most text votes), $750 for best sailboat, $750 for best costumes and crew spirit and $750 for the best powerboat over 31 feet, best powerboat 23 – 31 feet, and best powerboat 22 feet and under.

While there have so far been a handful of entries, Brown said there are still plenty of spaces open for boats in the parade. The entry fee for a boat is $25.

Other familiar events will return for this year’s flotilla, including the Saturday Festival in the Park, which will feature nearly 100 vendors, as well as several games for the kids, including the Shriner’s Arab Choo Choo. The Antique, Classic & Special Interest Car Show will also return on Saturday to Wrightsville Beach Park, giving a glimpse of some of the hottest cars of yesteryear.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving Day

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Wrightsville Beach Turkey

Trot

• 5k Run

• 8:30 a.m. – Begins at Wrightsville Beach Town Hall

• Race Course: The Loop

• Salisbury Street/Hwy 74 – CLOSED from 8:25 a.m. – about

9:20 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Hall

• 5:30 p.m. – Elf Patrol Performs

• 5:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Arrives

• 6:00 p.m. – Performance by the Wilmington Celebration Choir

36th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Kick-Off Party at the

Blockade Runner

• Jack Jack 180 Band Performing

• 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Festival in the Park

• Wrightsville Beach Park

• 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Artisans, Vendors & Fun

• Car Show

Flotilla Boat Parade

• Intracoastal Waterway thru

Banks Channel

• Begins PROMPTLY at 6:00

p.m.

Fireworks

• Begins at the conclusion