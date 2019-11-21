Local board maker P2P Rescue opens doors to new warehouse for Friday art party fundraiser and BBQ for Surfers Healing

How does a local entrepreneur with a growing business show appreciation for the surf culture that helped lay the path for his success? The answer, of course, is to throw a fundraising pig-pickin’ party for a popular surf charity.

With a new warehouse space to fit the growing demand of his business, P2P Rescue and its founder, Cliff Ray, is hosting the company’s first ever warehouse art party on Friday, Nov. 22 to raise money for Surfers Healing, a national charity that holds an annual surf event in Wrightsville Beach for autisitic children and their families.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for Surfers Healing, and now that we have this warehouse space, we have the ability to put on an event for them,” Ray said.

While donated pieces from more than 20 artists will be a feast for the eye, the P2P Rescue Warehouse Art Auction and Barbeque will also offer guests an opportunity to feast on a 100-pound pig, along with a complete offering of country fixings and sides. Plus, the event will feature live music and sponsor Watermans’ Brewing will be on site to provide local brews for the thirsty.

Among the pieces of art donated to the event is an original Logan Moore hand crafted board. Meanwhile, all proceeds raised from the $20 ticket price, as well as from the art sale and auction will go to Surfers Healing.

Ray is also using the event to help give back to the lifeguard community that has helped his company develop the specialized boards used in lifeguarding. All lifeguards who attend the event will be offered free admission, Ray said.

After having started with the ambition of producing a unique style of standup paddle boards, Ray shifted the company’s focus from recreational boards to rescue boards for lifeguards, selling to ocean rescue departments across the world. Now, having worked with more than 75 agencies across the world, P2P Rescue has expanded into a larger warehouse space to handle the increased volume.

The additional room gives Ray the space needed to throw the benefit fundraiser for Surfers Healing, a California-based charity that holds a two-day event in Wrightsville Beach each August where surf professionals take children on the autism spectrum out for a day of surfing.

At the fundraiser, Ray said he will be available to talk about the growth of his company and how different beaches and ocean rescue teams need boards of different designs.Endorsed by the United States Lifesaving Association as the exclusive “Official Rescue Board of the USLA,” P2P Rescue has designed the first full line of rescue boards engineered for speed and function.

Visitors to the business’ warehouse will see boards that our bound for Hawaii, which Ray said is one of his biggest customers. They will also have a chance to check out P2P Rescue’s new soft top model, which is a lower-cost option for many lifeguard departments around the country.

“With the increase in our sales of fiberglass boards, along with the need for more space for our soft top inventory, it was necessary to get a bigger location,” Ray said. “We’re trying to make quality rescue board accessible to everyone in the world.”

The art auction and bbq is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at P2P Rescue, 6508 Windmill Way, Wilmington.