Lumina News owner faces drug charges after weekend arrest

By Sherri Robinson

Contributing Writer

Lumina News owner and publisher Terry Lane was arrested on drug charges last weekend in Wilmington. Lane faces the cocaine-related charges after being arrested on the 500-block of S. 9th Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

Court records show that Lane was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, maintain vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and expired tags. He was released Friday after meeting a $10,000 bond.

“Upon the advice of my attorney Bruce Mason, I cannot comment at this moment, but plan to after the conclusion of this case,” Lane said.