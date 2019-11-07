EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elsie Wells (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 7th day of
November 2019.
Glenn R. Wells,
Executor
508 Sandcastle Court
Wilmington, NC 28405
November 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Melvin Bryant Williams, Jr., late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 3rd day of February, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 31st day of October, 2019.
Jared Brandon Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Melvin
Bryant Williams, Jr.
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
October 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dona H. Burrell, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 3rd day of February, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 31st day of October, 2019.
Ronald E. Burrell, Executor of the Estate of Dona H. Burrell
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
October 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
NEW HANOVER COUNTY ESTATE FILE
NO. 19-E-1252
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of NANCY FALK CREAMER a/k/a NANCY A. FALK, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401-4160, on or before the 24th day of January, 2020, (which date is at least three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice), or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 24th day of
October, 2019.
ANGELA FALK MATTHEWS,
Executrix of the Estate of NANCY FALK CREAMER a/k/a NANCY A. FALK
Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut Street, Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401-4160
www.atlanticcoastlaw.com
October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Jo Ann N. Hetherington (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 24th day of
October 2019.
Cynthia A. Derr,
Executrix
502 Foxwood Lane
Wilmington, NC 28409
October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary P. Bass (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 24th day of
October 2019.
Linda F. Case AKA Linda
Floretta Case,
Executrix
261 Sky Court
Leland, NC 28451
October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Janet A. Lawrence (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of
October 2019.
Gail Lawrence, Executrix
4608 Walnut Knoll Drive
Matthews, NC 28105
October 17, 24, 31,
November 7, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley W. Hinnant (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of
January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of
October 2019.
Thomas William Hinnant Jr., Executor
409 Jenoa Drive
Castle Hayne, NC 28429
October 17, 24, 31,
November 7, 2019
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Erma Buck Martin (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 16th day of
January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 17th day of
October 2019.
Sondra Martin Hunter,
Executrix
5820 Walton Wood Lane
Wilmington, NC 28409
October 17, 24, 31,
November 7, 2019