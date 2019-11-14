EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Charles John Cody (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 13th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

November 2019.

Jeffrey S. Cody,

Executor

24 Twin Oaks Drive

Castle Hayne, NC 28429

November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Joseph White Wheeless (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 13th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

November 2019.

Stephen Lewis Wheeless,

Executor

1823 South Live Oak

Parkway

Wilmington, NC 28403

November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Charles E. Tingley, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 17th day of February, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of November, 2019.

Charles B. Tingley and Lida Fee Tingley, Co-Executors of the Estate of Charles E. Tingley

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elsie Wells (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

November 2019.

Glenn R. Wells,

Executor

508 Sandcastle Court

Wilmington, NC 28405

November 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Melvin Bryant Williams, Jr., late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 3rd day of February, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 31st day of October, 2019.

Jared Brandon Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Melvin

Bryant Williams, Jr.

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

October 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dona H. Burrell, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 3rd day of February, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 31st day of October, 2019.

Ronald E. Burrell, Executor of the Estate of Dona H. Burrell

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

October 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

NEW HANOVER COUNTY ESTATE FILE

NO. 19-E-1252

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of NANCY FALK CREAMER a/k/a NANCY A. FALK, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401-4160, on or before the 24th day of January, 2020, (which date is at least three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice), or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 24th day of

October, 2019.

ANGELA FALK MATTHEWS,

Executrix of the Estate of NANCY FALK CREAMER a/k/a NANCY A. FALK

Randall S. Hoose, Jr.

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut Street, Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401-4160

www.atlanticcoastlaw.com

October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Jo Ann N. Hetherington (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 24th day of

October 2019.

Cynthia A. Derr,

Executrix

502 Foxwood Lane

Wilmington, NC 28409

October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary P. Bass (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23th day of January 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 24th day of

October 2019.

Linda F. Case AKA Linda

Floretta Case,

Executrix

261 Sky Court

Leland, NC 28451

October 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2019