Two arrested after high-speed chase results in death

A Raleigh man is dead and two individuals are in custody after a high speed chase with a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy ended on Wrightsville Avenue around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Police have charged Timothy Willoughby Jr., 40, with felony murder, felony speed to elude, exceeding posted speed, DWI, red light violation, misdemeanor breaking and entering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Amy Miles, 38, the passenger with Willoughby has been admitted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and will be charged with aiding and abetting DWI and possession of paraphernalia.

The chase started after law enforcement began searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Walmart at Porters Neck.

Deputies began the pursuit on Oleander Drive after discovering the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies stopped the vehicle at Oleander and Floral Drive, at which time the suspect rammed a police vehicle and drove onto Wrightsville Ave. Deputies pursued it on to Wrightsville Avenue where suspect vehicle ran two separate red light intersections ultimately crashing into a Jeep Wrangler at Wrightsville Avenue and Country Club, ejecting Sean Alan Evans, 51, from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.