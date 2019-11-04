Wrightsville Beach ABC Store closes; temporary location to be opened

The Wrightsville Beach ABC Store, located at 6730 Wrightsville Avenue, closed on Saturday, October 26 for several weeks in order to move the store’s inventory into a temporary location at 7041 Wrightsville Avenue. The store will reopen after the temporary space is retrofitted for the needs of ABC, and an announcement will be made once the temporary location is open.

The current ABC building’s lease with SSG-2, LLC (also known as State Street Companies) ends October 31, 2019 and updated lease terms could not be reached. SSG-2 offered an lease extension for a longer term than the ABC Board needed and a rental rate that the board deemed significantly higher than the rental market.

“The New Hanover County ABC Board regrets any inconvenience to our customers caused by the move of the Wrightsville Beach ABC Store to a temporary location,” said Zeke Partin, Chair of New Hanover County ABC Board. “The ABC Board will make every effort to provide the selection and Christmas items our customers have experienced previously. The good news is that a new state of the art Wrightsville Beach ABC store will be opening just across the street from the temporary location in a few months. “

New Hanover County ABC is currently constructing a new Wrightsville Beach ABC Store on Wrightsville Avenue that is anticipated to be complete in February 2020.