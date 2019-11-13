Wrightsville Beach ABC store opens in temporary location

The New Hanover County ABC Board opened a temporary Wrightsville Beach store, located at 7041 Wrightsville Avenue, last week. The operating hours for this location are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to the size constraints of this store, the product selection at this location will be limited to the most popular products that customers have purchased at the Wrightsville Beach store in the past. If a desired selection is not available at the store, customers can speak with a sales associate for assistance.

The new Wrightsville Beach ABC Store, which is being built across the street from the temporary location, is expected to open in early spring. This store is being built by the New Hanover County ABC Board, which is an independent entity and is not supported by any funding from New Hanover County or any municipality. This new store, as with all the facilities and expenses associated with the operation of the New Hanover County ABC Board, is fully funded by profits from the sale of liquors.