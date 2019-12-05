Notice to Creditors

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified
as Executrix of the Estate
of Sheryl Jean Valentine
(Deceased) of New Hanover
County, North Carolina, does
hereby notify all persons having
claims against said estate to present
them to the undersigned at
the address shown below on or
before the 20th day of February
2020, or this notice will be pleaded
in bar of their recovery. All persons
indebted to said estate will
please make immediate payment
to the undersigned.
This is the 21st day of
November 2019.
Sherry Lynne Valentine,
Executrix
6351 Greenville Loop Road
Wilmington, NC 28409
November 21, 28, December 5, 12, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Charles John Cody (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 13th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 14th day of
November 2019.
Jeffrey S. Cody,
Executor
24 Twin Oaks Drive
Castle Hayne, NC 28429
November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Joseph White Wheeless (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 13th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 14th day of
November 2019.
Stephen Lewis Wheeless,
Executor
1823 South Live Oak
Parkway
Wilmington, NC 28403
November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Charles E. Tingley, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 17th day of February, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of November, 2019.
Charles B. Tingley and Lida Fee Tingley, Co-Executors of the Estate of Charles E. Tingley
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019