EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William R. Moore, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

William R. Moore, Jr.,

Executor

464 Morning Glory Court

Wilmington, NC 28405

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Williams Talley (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

John Howard Talley,

Executor

6385 Pine Grove Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Mary Virginia Carter Estate

New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court

Estate File #19-E-1523

All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF MARY VIRGINIA CARTER, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Administratrix of said estate on or before March 19, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay that amount to the Administratrix.

Date: December 12, 2019

Virginia Dew Taylor,

Administratrix

c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.

408 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

James Oliver Carter

CARTER & CARTER,

Attorneys

408 Market Street

Wilmington, N. C. 28401

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ivonne Fern Highland (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

Rhonda K. Stokes,

Executrix

601 Plymouth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified

as Executrix of the Estate

of Sheryl Jean Valentine

(Deceased) of New Hanover

County, North Carolina, does

hereby notify all persons having

claims against said estate to present

them to the undersigned at

the address shown below on or

before the 20th day of February

2020, or this notice will be pleaded

in bar of their recovery. All persons

indebted to said estate will

please make immediate payment

to the undersigned.

This is the 21st day of

November 2019.

Sherry Lynne Valentine,

Executrix

6351 Greenville Loop Road

Wilmington, NC 28409

November 21, 28, December 5, 12, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Charles John Cody (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 13th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

November 2019.

Jeffrey S. Cody,

Executor

24 Twin Oaks Drive

Castle Hayne, NC 28429

November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Joseph White Wheeless (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 13th day of February 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

November 2019.

Stephen Lewis Wheeless,

Executor

1823 South Live Oak

Parkway

Wilmington, NC 28403

November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Charles E. Tingley, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 17th day of February, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of November, 2019.

Charles B. Tingley and Lida Fee Tingley, Co-Executors of the Estate of Charles E. Tingley

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

November 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2019