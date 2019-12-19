Notice to Creditors

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Eugene Piner (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19h day of

December 2019.

Sandra Piner Harris,

Executrix

104 Teal Circle

Hampstead, NC 28443

December 19, 26, 2019,

January 2, 9, 2020

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Alma F. Owens AKA Alma Fields Owens (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of March 2020,, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19h day of

December 2019.

Rebecca L. Owens,

Executrix

2323 Oasis Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

December 19, 26, 2019,

January 2, 9, 2020

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Walter Dale DeVries (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19h day of

December 2019.

Walter Dann DeVries,

Executor

1109 Herford Court

Wilmington, NC 28411

December 19, 26, 2019,

January 2, 9, 2020

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William R. Moore, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

William R. Moore, Jr.,

Executor

464 Morning Glory Court

Wilmington, NC 28405

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Williams Talley (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

John Howard Talley,

Executor

6385 Pine Grove Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Mary Virginia Carter Estate

New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court

Estate File #19-E-1523

All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF MARY VIRGINIA CARTER, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Administratrix of said estate on or before March 19, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay that amount to the Administratrix.

Date: December 12, 2019

Virginia Dew Taylor,

Administratrix

c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.

408 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

James Oliver Carter

CARTER & CARTER,

Attorneys

408 Market Street

Wilmington, N. C. 28401

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ivonne Fern Highland (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

Rhonda K. Stokes,

Executrix

601 Plymouth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405

December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020