Notice to Creditors

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Eugene Piner (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19h day of
December 2019.
Sandra Piner Harris,
Executrix
104 Teal Circle
Hampstead, NC 28443
December 19, 26, 2019,
January 2, 9, 2020
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Alma F. Owens AKA Alma Fields Owens (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of March 2020,, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19h day of

December 2019.

Rebecca L. Owens,

Executrix

2323 Oasis Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409
This is the 19h day of
December 2019.
Rebecca L. Owens,
Executrix
2323 Oasis Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
December 19, 26, 2019,
January 2, 9, 2020
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Walter Dale DeVries (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19h day of

December 2019.

Walter Dann DeVries,

Executor

1109 Herford Court

Wilmington, NC 28411
This is the 19h day of
December 2019.
Walter Dann DeVries,
Executor
1109 Herford Court
Wilmington, NC 28411
December 19, 26, 2019,
January 2, 9, 2020
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William R. Moore, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

William R. Moore, Jr.,

Executor

464 Morning Glory Court

Wilmington, NC 28405
This is the 12th day of
December 2019.
William R. Moore, Jr.,
Executor
464 Morning Glory Court
Wilmington, NC 28405
December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Williams Talley (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

John Howard Talley,

Executor

6385 Pine Grove Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409
This is the 12th day of
December 2019.
John Howard Talley,
Executor
6385 Pine Grove Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Mary Virginia Carter Estate
New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court
Estate File #19-E-1523
All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF MARY VIRGINIA CARTER, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Administratrix of said estate on or before March 19, 2020 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay that amount to the Administratrix.
Date: December 12, 2019
Virginia Dew Taylor,
Administratrix
c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.
408 Market Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
James Oliver Carter
CARTER & CARTER,
Attorneys
408 Market Street
Wilmington, N. C. 28401
December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ivonne Fern Highland (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of March 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 12th day of

December 2019.

Rhonda K. Stokes,

Executrix

601 Plymouth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405
This is the 12th day of
December 2019.
Rhonda K. Stokes,
Executrix
601 Plymouth Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
December 12, 19, 26, 2019, January 2, 2020