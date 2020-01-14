Wrightsville Beach police seek information, release sketches related to Feb. 2019 sexual assault case

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two suspects in a February 2019 abduction and sexually assault case.

In a press release issued on Jan. 14, the department said that the victim reported the attack on August 6, 2019 in person at the department’s headquarters. She said the attack occurred on Feb. 17 in Wrightsville Beach. The victim told police she was taking out the trash on that morning when two men abducted her on North Lumina Avenue, taking her in a gray or dark colored extended cab pickup truck. Once in the vehicle, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by both men before being left again on the roadside in Wrightsville Beach, the release said.

Wrightsville Beach police are seeking information that can help them in the investigations. The two male suspects are described as white males, each ranging in age from 25 – 35. One is described as heavy set, with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes, while the other is described as muscular, with brown hair and “vibrant” blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wrightsville Beach Police Department at (910) 256-7945 or email tgreene@towb.org.