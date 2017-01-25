April finish for water tower renovations

For the first time since 2006, the town’s south end water tower will undergo renovations, as crews will repaint and repair the tower over the course of the next few months, public works director William “Buck” Squires told the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen this week during the annual retreat meeting.

Both the interior and exterior of the water tower will be sand blasted and the tower’s exterior will be repainted. The interior of the 200,000-gallon water tank, which was last disinfected in 2014, will be recoated. Squires said the project will likely be finished in April.

Meanwhile, crews for AT&T erected a tower nearby to hold the mobile cell phone communication equipment that was attached to the water tower. Town officials said the temporary tower would come down once the work is complete. As part of the renovations, a new safety rail will be added to give workers more room to work around the cell phone antennas.

