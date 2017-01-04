Hook, line and sinker

By Skylar Walters

As we enter the first week of 2017, a lot of anglers have elected to hang up the fishing gear and wait for water temperatures to creep back up into the 60s. Those anglers who refuse to give up have been successful — depending on the species. Although we’re in the winter season, the water temperatures are still hovering in the mid-to-lower 50s, but that may change once this week’s cold front comes through. Conditions this week won’t be all that suitable to get out in the boat off the beach, but the inshore fishing has remained fairly strong considering the time of year.

The speckled trout is the top pick among anglers still fishing and areas around the jetties and inlets have been producing the larger fish while the inshore creeks and channels have been holding most of the smaller fish. As water temperatures cool, the fish become sluggish, which means a slower retrieve is necessary if fishing artificial baits. Some anglers suggest putting on a lighter jig head to make the lure sink a little slower as well. Live shrimp fished under a float is a good bait to use during the cooler conditions, as it requires little action on the part of the angler other than hooking the fish that bites it.

Red drum are being encountered in the same locations as well as around the area docks. Cut bait fished on a Carolina Rig will also draw some interest from other species such as flounder and black drum, which are still around in good numbers.

The lower Cape Fear River is holding good quantities of the mentioned species with some stripers being found further up the river starting around the Wilmington waterfront. Bucktails and swimming artificial baits are good lures to use when targeting stripers. Around the dock pilings and assorted debris along the banks are good locations to fish, as are the mouths of the creeks emptying into the river. Bring plenty of tackle as you risk losing some on the submerged structure.

The surf is still producing some decent catches of Virginia mullet on fresh shrimp during the falling tide, although rough ocean conditions have hampered that fishing a little. Black drum and a few red drum have been reported, as have plenty of blowfish. The surf fishing should continue to be productive until water temperatures drop to around 50 degrees.

As long as there are a few warm, sunny days without any significant cold spells, there should be several opportunities to wet a line and bring home dinner for those willing to put in the effort, at least for the next couple of weeks.