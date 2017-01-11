Hook, line and sinker

By Skylar Walters

With the arrival and now the departure of the latest cold front, frigid temperatures, rain, sleet and wind, the angling prospects for the remainder of the month can be classified as “slim pickins.” Of course, there’s always a possibility that the day turns sunny and warm and the few who decide to wet a line have some sort of success. Our area always holds that possibility, and although water temperatures have now dropped into the upper 40s, the upcoming weekend is looking fairly fishable as will plenty of other days during the dreary winter months.

For those not wanting to get out and fish, there are still tickets available (as of press time) for the 30th Anniversary Saltwater National Seminar Series being held this weekend, Jan. 14, at the Hilton Wilmington Riverside. The ticket price of $55 includes five hours of fishing instruction from both local and nationally recognized anglers, a one-year subscription to Saltwater Sportsman Magazine, textbook, a $10 Bass Pro Shop discount card and many other goodies. Also included is a chance to win a Florida Keys fishing trip as well as a 17-foot Mako boat package. If the fishing tackle is in storage for the season, then this seminar might just be what you need to get you through at least the next couple of weeks. For tickets, visit www.nationalseminarseries.com or call 800-448-7360.

If fishing is still on your agenda, then there was still some talk about speckled trout being found in and around the creeks and channels as well as the inlets but that was all before the onslaught of cold air. Once temperatures start rebounding a little, there should be more reports trickling in. Virginia mullet were still being reported and a good possibility before the front, but now that water temperatures have dipped into the 40s, those fish have probably vacated the area waters. Fresh shrimp should entice them to bite if there are any around.

The Cape Fear River should be holding some hungry stripers along the Wilmington waterfront through the month of February if just getting a tug on the line will keep you interested, as these fish are strictly catch and release. Bucktails, swimming minnows and soft swimming baits are all a matter of preference and have all been working on the fish. Areas along the docks as well as the creek mouths and river split have all been producing fish for those targeting them.

Offshore, the fishing has been nonexistent due to the weather and this weekend doesn’t look much better for the boaters wanting to head off the beach. Once the conditions calm, look for boats to head out in droves to see what’s waiting in the deep.