Viewing, funeral set for Paula Sturdy

The family of Paula Sturdy has set a Sunday viewing and Monday funeral for the well-known 60-year-old Wrightsville Beach resident who died unexpectedly this week.

The viewing is scheduled for Sunday, 2 p.m – 4 p.m., at Coble Ward Smith Funeral Home at 3915 Oleander Dr., Wilmington. The funeral is set for Monday, 11 a.m at Southside Baptist Church, 3320 S. College Rd. in Wilmington.

The family  is requesting donations be made to the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla in Paula Sturdy’s name. She was a repeat winner and active participant in Wrightsville Beach’s annual holiday boat parade.

