Beach Briefs

Wilmington crime stats drop lower, murders up

Wilmington crime is at its lowest rate in records dating back to 1993, with robberies, burglaries, larcenies, motor vehicle thefts and property crimes at their lowest, police officials said this week. However, homicides increased in 2016, up to 15 from 12 in 2015.

The 5,395 Part 1 crimes were the lowest since 5,874 were reported in 2014, and Part 1 crimes as a percentage of population continued a steady declining trend, with reported crimes representing 4.67 percent of the population.

“Since 2003, we noticed a steady decline in crime, which is significant because our population numbers continued to grow,” Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said in a statement. “Of those 15 homicides, 10 were committed with a gun and eight of those 15 had gang affiliations. We must continue to address gun violence and the gang culture that continues to affect our community.”

Police records go back to 1993, when there were 6,878 reported Part 1 crimes, which are classified as violent and property crimes, including murder, aggravated assault, rape, arson, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. In 1993, Part 1 crimes represented 12.3 percent of Wilmington’s then-population of 56,690. In 2016, 205 robberies, 1,281 burglaries, 3,117 larcenies, 250 motor vehicle thefts and 4,659 property crimes were reported, all record lows, police said.

Hospital foundation announces $450,000 in fundraising

The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation announced two large fundraising successes this week, including a $250,000 donation from Live Oak Bank. The donation from the Wilmington-based financial services company is endowed to the Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where the lobby of the birthing center will be named for Live Oak Bank. The foundation also announced this week that its 17th annual Founders’ Gala, held Jan. 28, raised $200,000 to support the installation of an interactive digital space designed to entertain and engage patients at the hospital’s Nunnelee Pediatric Specialty Clinics.

Airlie Gardens wins environmental education grant

Airlie Gardens officials said they will be able to expand several education programs after the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation awarded the gardens the $25,00 Ribbon of Hope Grant for science education. The grant will create more opportunity for educators to interact with visitors to the 67-acre public gardens maintained by New Hanover County, including benefiting education programs like birding, butterflies and the Bug Zoo, garden officials said. Airlie’s programs offer “experiential, hands-on activities to teach concepts in wildlife, soil stewardship, water quality and much more,” said Tara Duckworth, county parks and gardens director.

Cucalorus director to lead international organization

The executive director of Wilmington’s Cucalorus Film Festival was elected the new president of the Film Festival Alliance, an organization representing more than 200 festivals around the world.

As president, Wilmington native Dan Brawley said he can help lead the national conversation around the vital role of film festivals, filmmakers, and cinema culture, which he said is needed “now more than ever.”