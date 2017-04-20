1,300 volunteers set annual Work on Wilmington

Saturday, April 29, marks the 12th Annual Work on Wilmington community service event. The annual volunteer-led workday will bring together individuals and businesses across New Hanover County who give their time and sweat equity to foster the improvement of community schools, parks, museums and nonprofit organizations.

Some of the 38 projects selected for this year’s event include creating a reading oasis at Holly Tree Elementary School, renovating the aquatic center at the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear, backyard beautification at the Brigade Boys & Girls Club Teen Center, and others.

Work on Wilmington is sponsored by the Wilmington Chamber Foundation and carried out by the Leadership Wilmington program to bring together local businesses and volunteers to improve our community. This year, more than 1,300 volunteers are assigned to various projects throughout the city, and will spend the morning painting, planting, fixing, refurbishing and cleaning area nonprofits and schools. The day culminates in a volunteer appreciation celebration at Pier 33 in downtown Wilmington that includes food, music, games and prizes.

Since its inception, Leadership Wilmington and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Foundation have worked to raise nearly $500,000 in support of Work on Wilmington projects.