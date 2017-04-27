New Hanover schedules workshop for unified development ordinance

The New Hanover County Planning and Land Use Department will hold the first public engagement workshop for the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) on Thursday, April 27, 6-8 p.m., in New Hanover County Government Center’s training room, located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

The county, in coordination with consulting firm LSL Planning, is undergoing a comprehensive review and update of the county’s land development regulations. From this process, multiple land-use codes will be consolidated into one comprehensive document called the UDO.

“During this first public workshop, participants will hear a presentation on the UDO blueprint report and be able to speak with the consulting team and planning staff about the project,” said Planning and Land Use Director Chris O’Keefe. “This is an important opportunity for the community to provide input on the report and hear about the next steps for the project.”

The UDO Blueprint Report details the consulting team’s analysis of the impact and outcomes of the county’s current regulations. The report establishes if the existing regulations help or hinder the county in accomplishing the goals of the Comprehensive Plan (Plan NHC), and identifies the necessary changes in order to implement PlanNHC.

Additional public forums, workshops, and hearings will be held throughout the UDO process. The final project is anticipated to go before the Board of Commissioners in the summer of 2018.