Notices to creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gerald Christopher McKeithan, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned in care of J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 on or before the 28th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 4th day of May 2017.
Mary L. McKeithan, Executor
4419 Dewberry Road
Wilmington, NC 28405
May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Brenda Gail Wallace, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 14th day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 11th day of May, 2017.
William Charles Shank, Jr., Administrator of the Estate of Brenda Gail Wallace
Lauren Page
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 11, 18, 25, June 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of MAZIE IRENE POTTER DAVIS, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of August, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at:
231 Windy Hills Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
This the 17th day of May, 2017.
Jessie Rogers and Lin Rogers, Co-Executors
of the Estate of Mazie Irene Potter Davis
231 Windy Hills Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC 1508 Military Cutoff Rd., Ste. 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
May 18, 25, June 1 & 8
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Barbara Justice Segars, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23rd day of August 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of May 2017.
Ronald Segars Jr., Executor
3531 Prince George Ave.
Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429
May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
NOTICE OF SALE
MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 4851 CAROLINA BEACH RD, WILMINGTON, NC 28412, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 1PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 30TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.
TO: UNIT:
Jennifer Markley A0150
Clyde Faircloth III A0179
Jennifer Markley B0284
Che Barnes C0302
Edward Jackson E0546
May 25, 2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
NOTICE OF SALE
THE MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 110 S. KERR AVENUE, WILMINGTON, NC 28403, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.
TO: UNIT:
Tracey Jones A0110
Andrew Bumpers A0131
Wilson Meredith A0140
Ashley Jones A0146
Dean Satrape A0147
Clarinda Stackhouse B0204
Ashanti Baptist B0217
Jasmine Lawson B0248
Valerie Julius B0262
Tiffany Walker B0295
Medgar Lovan B0297
Larry Bradshaw B2104
Faye Dukes B2107
Howard Davis B2122
Willie Garris C0301/C0306
Benjamin Burks C0302
Dennis Lafferty C0385
Shavoya McGee D0435
Anthony Carter D0444
Debra Thompson D0447
Lawrence Singleton D0461
Mariah Taylor D0470
Kristin Fredlaw E0531
Ruth Doughty E0537
Micci Perry E0560
Brent Ozment E0582
Sandra Hughes E0589
Wakeya Thomas E5116
Kendall Lawrence F0601
Clifford Dutton F0688
Roland Robinson H0802
May 25, 2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
NOTICE OF SALE
MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 6020 CAROLINA BEACH ROAD, WILMINGTON, NC 28412, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON TUESDAY, MAY 30TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.
TO: UNIT:
Harriet Beauchamp A0158
Crystal Ward B0245
David Brown C0339
Bart Coniglio C0355
Benjamin Fenninger C0366
Norberto Solis G0730
Justin Faulkner G0761
May 25, 2017