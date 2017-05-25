Notices to creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gerald Christopher McKeithan, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned in care of J.C. Hearne, II, Attorney at Law, 265 Racine Dr. Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 on or before the 28th day of July 2017 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of May 2017.

Mary L. McKeithan, Executor

4419 Dewberry Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Brenda Gail Wallace, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 14th day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of May, 2017.

William Charles Shank, Jr., Administrator of the Estate of Brenda Gail Wallace

Lauren Page

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 11, 18, 25, June 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of MAZIE IRENE POTTER DAVIS, deceased of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of August, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at:

231 Windy Hills Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

This the 17th day of May, 2017.

Jessie Rogers and Lin Rogers, Co-Executors

of the Estate of Mazie Irene Potter Davis

231 Windy Hills Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC 1508 Military Cutoff Rd., Ste. 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

May 18, 25, June 1 & 8

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Barbara Justice Segars, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 23rd day of August 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of May 2017.

Ronald Segars Jr., Executor

3531 Prince George Ave.

Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429

May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

NOTICE OF SALE

MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 4851 CAROLINA BEACH RD, WILMINGTON, NC 28412, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 1PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 30TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.

TO: UNIT:

Jennifer Markley A0150

Clyde Faircloth III A0179

Jennifer Markley B0284

Che Barnes C0302

Edward Jackson E0546

May 25, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

NOTICE OF SALE

THE MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 110 S. KERR AVENUE, WILMINGTON, NC 28403, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.

TO: UNIT:

Tracey Jones A0110

Andrew Bumpers A0131

Wilson Meredith A0140

Ashley Jones A0146

Dean Satrape A0147

Clarinda Stackhouse B0204

Ashanti Baptist B0217

Jasmine Lawson B0248

Valerie Julius B0262

Tiffany Walker B0295

Medgar Lovan B0297

Larry Bradshaw B2104

Faye Dukes B2107

Howard Davis B2122

Willie Garris C0301/C0306

Benjamin Burks C0302

Dennis Lafferty C0385

Shavoya McGee D0435

Anthony Carter D0444

Debra Thompson D0447

Lawrence Singleton D0461

Mariah Taylor D0470

Kristin Fredlaw E0531

Ruth Doughty E0537

Micci Perry E0560

Brent Ozment E0582

Sandra Hughes E0589

Wakeya Thomas E5116

Kendall Lawrence F0601

Clifford Dutton F0688

Roland Robinson H0802

May 25, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

NOTICE OF SALE

MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 6020 CAROLINA BEACH ROAD, WILMINGTON, NC 28412, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON TUESDAY, MAY 30TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.

TO: UNIT:

Harriet Beauchamp A0158

Crystal Ward B0245

David Brown C0339

Bart Coniglio C0355

Benjamin Fenninger C0366

Norberto Solis G0730

Justin Faulkner G0761

May 25, 2017