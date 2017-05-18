Trending
Town of Wrightsville Beach notice of steering committee meeting CAMA land use plan update

Notice is hereby given that the Wrightsville Beach CAMA Land Use Plan Steering Committee will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 5:15 p.m., in the Town Hall Conference Room located at 321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the preparation of the Town’s CAMA Land Use Plan Update. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend.

For additional information, please contact Tony Wilson at (910) 256-7937 or twilson@towb.org. Additionally, information relating to the preparation of the CAMA Land Use Plan Update is available at www.planwrightsvillebeach.com.

