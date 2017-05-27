Two hospitalized after being extricated from car wreck in Wrightsville Beach

Two people were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition on Saturday afternoon after they were pulled from a two-car wreck on Waynick Boulevard, the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department said.

After the 1:16 p.m. accident 414 Waynick Blvd., Wrightsville Beach emergency responders called help from the Wilmington Fire Department, which had “jaws of life” extrication tools needed to pry the injured from the wreck. Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers said that two people were transported from the scene, a man and woman in their mid-20s, and that their injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening.

After arriving at the accident, Wrightsville Beach emergency responders called assistance from Wilmington, which sent a truck from Station No. 8 on Eastwood Road that had some extrication tools. However, a second truck from Wilmington with a complete set of tools was dispatched, as crews waited about 20 minutes for the second truck to arrive.

Rogers said emergency responders cut the roof off of the car, where one person was pinned under the dash board until the steering column could be displaced to free the person.

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department doesn’t have extrication tools for vehicle accidents. While most traffic in Wrightsville Beach is crowded and slow, Rogers said that there are a few incidents every year where Wrightsville Beach emergency responders need the tools to rescue victims in car accidents.