Wrightsville Beach Museum schedules ‘Preservation Month’ exhibit

As The Wrightsville Beach Museum prepares to save another beach cottage otherwise scheduled for demolition, Preservation Month is recognized with an exhibit at the museum, “The Wright Cottage – Through the Lens of Ben Keys.”

The museum anticipates that within the year it will have the opportunity to move another historic building, the 1924 Bordeaux Cottage, onto the town’s Historic Square where the museum is located, acquiring more space for museum programs and exhibits and creating a cohesive museum campus. In addition, this move will save a rare example of local coastal vernacular architecture of which only a handful remain.

The exhibit will be shown throughout the month of May, 2017 at Wrightsville Beach Museum of History, 303 West Salisbury Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.