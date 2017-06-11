Wrightsville Beach troop awards Eagle Scout honors

In recognizing the 10 years of commitment from one local Boy Scout on Sunday, June 4, members of the Wrightsville Beach’s Boy Scout Troops 232 said it wasn’t just Pryce Dickens’ dedication and hard work that earned him the title of Eagle Scout, but also his always positive attitude.

“Whenever he’s asked to do something, he always does it with a smile,” said Steve Boehling, Scout Master of Troop 232. “He’s one of the easiest scout I’ve ever nominated for the Eagle Scout honor. He is the epitome of what we look for in an Eagle Scout.”

The Troop 232 presented Dickens with the title during the Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday, June 4 at Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, where the troop regularly meets. Only two percent of Boy Scouts are granted the title of Eagle Scout, which Dickens earned after 10 years of commitment to the Boy Scouts, which included more than 30 community service hours.

Tony Saffo, former Scout Master of Troop 232, explained the challenges and discussed the journey that Dickens has gone through to get to this point.

“Pryce knows that being an Eagle Scout is not only an honor, but a responsibility,” Saffo said. “I feel good that scouting has given Pryce the character, tool, and training to continue into the next chapter of his life.”

Pryce Dickens, 16-years old and a rising junior at Hoggard High School, has completed community service hours, a series of camping trips, earned 21 merit badges, and completed a challenging final project. Dickens said his father, Doug Dickens, helped him achieve this honor in many ways, with the father recalling a specific camping trip he took with his son.

“I remember a particular experience at summer camp. I had to leave early and head back to Wilmington, but I wanted to take one last trip up the mountain before I left. Kids at this age can run around like rabbits, so I was a little behind, but I remember distinctly that Pryce came back to make sure I was okay,” Doug Dickens said. “The things that he has experienced in scouting have been very good experiences for him and we are very proud of him.”

During the Court of Honor Ceremony, Doug Dickens encouraged his son to continue with the Eagle Scout tradition as he continued his life’s journey.

“I want you to continue to be a dreamer. Always give back. Every generation deserves the chance to learn from past generations, and lastly, always try to do the right thing,” Doug Dickens said.

During his remarks during the ceremony, Pryce Dickens gave credit to his father for helping him achieve the honor of Eagle Scout.

“Although I’ve done this for a long time, it’s been very valuable and I haven’t gotten tired of it. I want to thank my dad,” Pryce Dickens said. “You’ve sacrificed so much for me and have been the biggest mentor and I can’t thank you enough for that.”