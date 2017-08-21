Airlie Gardens to host solar eclipse viewing

As part of the 2017 Carolinas Solar Eclipse Party, Airlie Gardens in partnership with Cape Fear Museum will hold an onsite eclipse viewing event on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Airlie Gardens.

Those that can’t make it down to South Carolina for the total solar eclipse can head to Airlie Gardens for a partial eclipse viewing with Solar eclipse glasses provided by UNCW CESTEM and Carolinas Solar Eclipse Party /Due to limited availability, solar eclipse glasses are first-come, first-served(one per group of four). Airlie Gardens can not guarantee availability of glasses.

Cape Fear Museum, New Hanover County Public Library and the National Weather Service (Wilmington Office) will also provide family-friendly games & Education activities on the lawn. KONA Ice will be on-site selling cold treats.

Admission Fees This event is included in general Garden admission: $9 for Adults. $5 for New Hanover County Residents/Military (with ID). $3 for Children (Ages 4-12)

FREE for all Airlie Gardens members and Cape Fear Museum members – please bring your membership card to show upon arrival.

The Solar Eclipse Party is first come, first serve. There is no preregistration or advance ticketing. Once our parking lot is full, we will not allow vehicles in and will be suggesting to guests that they visit other parks until spaces open back up. You are not guaranteed entry or parking if you are bringing a group, so please plan accordingly and have a backup option ready for viewing the partial solar eclipse.

If you cannot make it to our Solar Eclipse Party, please consider visiting UNCW’s eclipse event at the Watson College of Education (601 S. College Road). This event is open to the public and will take place from 1pm-4pm. If you plan to attend the event at UNCW, please make sure to park in the visitor spaces of the parking deck and pay for parking to avoid a ticket.