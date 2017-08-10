Foreclosure Notices

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 417

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by James M. Williams, (James M. Williams, deceased) (Heirs of James M. Williams: Vicki Jewel Sigmon) to PRLAP, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 11th day of August, 2008, and recorded in Book 5339 , Page 2586 , in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on August 22, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Unit A-4, Driftwood Villas, Phase One Condominium as shown on that set of plans which are recorded in Condominium Plat Book 3, Pages 43-48, New Hanover County Registry. APN #R09-006-036-006-006 Including the Unit located thereon; said Unit being located at 200 South Lake Park Boulevard 4A, Carolina Beach, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1212216 (FC.FAY)

August 10, August 17, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 298

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Sharon D. Stone, (Sharon Denise Stone aka Sharon D. Stone, deceased) (Heirs of Sharon Denise Stone aka Sharon D. Stone: Syron Stone and Unknown Heirs of Sharon Denise Stone aka Sharon D. Stone) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Sharon Denise Stone) to Frederick Willetts, III, Trustee(s), dated the 25th day of April, 2008, and recorded in Book 5306 , Page 354 , in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on August 22, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 16 containing Unit 16 in Phase II of Colony Woods Townhouses as the same is shown on the map of Section Two of Colony Woods Townhouses as recorded in Unit Ownership Book 6 at Page 35 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County. Including the Unit located thereon; said Unit being located at 316 Cobblestone Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

14 SP 685

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Harkeem Brantley and Sharmonique D. Brantley a/k/a Sharmonique Brantley, a married couple to William R. Echols, Trustee(s), dated the 26th day of July, 2007, and recorded in Book 5212 , Page 2332 , in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on August 22, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 7, Block 9, Section 4, Spring View Subdivision, as the same is shown on the plat thereof, recorded in Map Book 10 at Page 31 of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Together with improvements thereon said property located at 4506 Dean Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

Parcel ID Number: R04219-011-003-000

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16 SP 281

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Mildred F. Edgerton, (Mildred F. Edgerton, deceased) (Heirs of Mildred F. Edgerton: Earl Edgerton, Jessica Forsythe, Wanda Forsythe and Unknown Heirs of Mildred F. Edgerton) to PBRE, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 14th day of October, 2011, and recorded in Book 5592 , Page 2682 , in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on August 15, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the northern line of Myrtle Grove Avenue, also designated as State Road #1527, (30.0 feet from its centerline), said point being located south 86 degrees 20 minutes east 283.2 feet from the southeastern corner of Lot 13 as shown on the map of the Tucker-Burnett Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 4 at Page 72 of the New Hanover County Registry; running thence from said beginning point and with the northern line of said Myrtle Grove Avenue, south 86 degrees 20 minutes east 150.0 feet to a point; running thence at right angles, north 3 degrees 40 minutes east 240.0 feet to a point; running thence parallel to the aforesaid at right angles, south 3 degrees 40 minutes east 240.0 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.83 acres, more or less and being a portion of the 32.2 acre tract of land as shown on the aforementioned map of the Tucker-Burnett Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 4 at page 72 of the New Hanover County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 1225 Burnett Road, Wilmington, North Carolina.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 400

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Dennis M. Stahl to Michele Ellis, Trustee(s), dated the 31st day of July, 2008, and recorded in Book 5337 , Page 2964 , and Modification in Book 5772, Page 545, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on August 15, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot 169, Section 4, Gordon Woods, as shown on map of same recorded in Map Book 34, Page 168 of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description. Together with improvements thereon, said property located at 2101 Pampass Court, Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tax Parcel # R03518-011-005-000

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 421

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by William Craig Woofter to National Title Network, Trustee(s), dated the 14th day of May, 2011, and recorded in Book 5565 , Page 2662 , in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on August 15, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of New Hanover, State of North Carolina, and is described as follows:

All that certain Lot or Parcel of land located in the County of New Hanover and State of North Carolina, more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a concrete monument located in the easterly line of South Bagley Avenue (Formerly called Greenville Avenue) 20 feet from a center line, said Beginning point also being the southwestern corner of Costin’s Lot #139 of the Suburban Land Company’s property at Seagate; running thence South 60 degrees 45 minutes East along the dividing line between Lots 139 and 140 of the Suburban Land Company’s property at Seagate 195 feet to a concrete monument; running South 29 degrees 15 minutes West, with the eastern line of Lot 140 of the Suburban Land Company’s property, 50 feet; running thence North 60 degrees 45 minutes West along the dividing line between Lots 140 and 141 of Suburban Land Company’s property 195 feet to a point; running thence North 29 degrees 15 minutes East along the eastern line of South Bagley Avenue and 20 feet eastwardly from the center line thereof 50 feet to the point of Beginning; the same being Lot 140 of the Suburban Land Company’s property at Seagate, North Carolina; Subject however, to so much of the right of way of South Bagley Avenue as may cross over the extreme westerly portion of the hereinabove described lands and references are hereby made to a survey of Jack G. Stocks, Registered Land Surveyor, made for Frank E. Farrow and duly recorded in Book 753 at Page 504 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 223 Bagley Avenue, Wilmington, North Carolina.

Mobile Home Info: Year: 1973

Make: Fleetwood

Model: N/A

Demensions: 70×26

VIN#: NC1373A/NC1373B

Parcel ID: R06207-008-007-001

