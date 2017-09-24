Coastal Federation hosts boil and brew Sunday

The North Carolina Coastal Federation and Wrightsville Beach Brewery are hosting the Low Country Boil & Brew to celebrate and support a clean, healthy coast.

The event will be Sunday, Sept. 24, 4-7 p.m. at the brewery and will feature fresh local seafood, craft beer, live music, games and more.

“Our first annual fundraising event at the Wrightsville Beach Brewery is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the bounty of the coast and the importance of a clean, healthy coast to our residents, visitors and businesses,” said Tracy Skrabal, coastal scientist and manager at the federation’s Wrightsville Beach office.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery, which is a sponsor for the event, has supported the federation in the past, donating 11 percent of its March “give back” beer sales to the organization’s 50 Million Oyster Initiative. Proceeds from this event will go toward the federation’s clean water projects.

“It is critically important that we have financial support to continue the work of the North Carolina Coastal Federation,” Skrabal said. “Partners such as Wrightsville Beach Brewery guarantee that this event will be wonderfully fun and delicious.”

Carolina Paddleboard Co., another sponsor, donated a paddleboard, which will be raffled off at the event. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event and online at nccoast.org/brew. They are $5 each or five for $20. The winner does not have to be present at the event.

Live music will be provided by a duo from The Midatlantic, a band based in the Cape Fear region.

Tickets for the Low Country Boil & Brew are $25 for federation members and $30 for nonmembers. They include a buffet of local seafood, a sampling of local oysters, live music, games and more. Craft beer will available at the event, with proceeds from sales benefiting the federation.