Town marketers talk 4th of July fireworks for Wrightsville Beach

The town’s marketing officials informally discussed developing a bigger Independence Day celebration for Wrightsville Beach, including a fireworks display around the July 4th holiday, as part of the town’s monthly Marketing Advisory Committee meeting on Sept. 12.

Blockade Runner General Manager Nicolas Montoya first proposed the idea, asking Town Manager Tim Owens how the committee could move forward with a proposal for the board of aldermen.

Montoya said that while this year’s Fourth of July crowds were good, the hotel wasn’t at full occupancy. Other members agreed that competition from Wilmington and Southport fireworks displays, along with the growth in competition from hotels around Mayfaire Town Center and Military Cutoff Road, were creating more pressure for hotels on the island to compete for visitors.

“We have to celebrate the Fourth of July as it should be celebrated,” said Montoya, who also serves as the chair of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority board of directors .

“Its an idea we need to talk about. We need to grow and not take the summer for granted.”

Montoya said that the hotel was not full for the Independence Day holiday and that the town needed a more formalized event to draw in more visitors, including considering scheduling fireworks for a different time.

South Beach Grill owner John Andrews, a member of Holiday Flotilla Committee, said that fireworks display costs about $15,000, adding that local businesses could come together for a display of about $10,000. Montoya asked if the county’s tourism development authority funds could be used for fireworks.

Montoya also added that he believed a beach side display, perhaps at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier, would bring contrast to the sound side fireworks display from spoil islands in Banks Channel that accompany the annual Holiday Flotilla boat parade.

Shawn Braden, Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau executive vice president for marketing, said that another option to increase summer tourism for Wrightsville Beach could be an event in June, where she said the county has a lack of events.

“Food trucks are so popular. No one has really capitalized on food trucks yet,” she offered.

Owens said that any formal proposal for any additional summer events would need to start with conversations with other town leaders, adding that the board of aldermen had been reluctant to add any new events for the summer months.

“The aldermen may be surprised to know that there is inventory available,” said Andrews, suggesting that information could sway opinions on adding a new event.

In the meeting, Montoya spoke broadly about how a well organized event could highlight the qualities of the town’s summer offerings. He said that the hotels would likely charge a higher rate during that event and also suggested that the town raise parking rates as well.

“We can’t grow any more, but we can offer more value,” Montoya said. “This is the most accessible, highest quality beach in the state. There’s a difference here than other places and with that, there’s a cost, and we should charge accordingly.”