Wrightsville Beach traffic notice for Saturday’s Wilmington Family YMCA Triathlon

From Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation:

The Wilmington Family YMCA Triathlon event is scheduled to begin on Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, September 23, 2017 beginning at 7:00 a.m. Normal traffic flow will be disrupted temporarily to facilitate the participants of this event. Traffic delays will particularly affect the residents and businesses in the area of Causeway Drive (Highway 76), Old Causeway Drive, Dock Street, Seacrest Drive, Keel Street, Short Street, and Marina Street. Vehicle traffic access to these areas will be open but delays should be expected. In some cases, traffic may be directed by the WB Police officers toward the boat ramp area and underneath the drawbridge. Eastbound traffic entering Wrightsville Beach will be diverted to Highway 74 / Salisbury Street and Westbound traffic exiting the beach must also use Highway 74 / Salisbury Street.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department will have Officers directing traffic where necessary. Normal traffic flow should resume by 10:30 a.m. If you have any questions, please contact the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation Department at (910) 256-7925.