5th Annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach this weekend

Partnering with the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, MarineMax Wrightsville Beach will host the 5th Annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach, October 21.

The Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a festival that celebrates the diverse and delicious fare on and around the beach with over 35 local cuisine, beer, and wine tasting booths with prizes that include “Best in Show” dish, “Best Savory” dish, “Best Sweet” dish and People’s Choice awards. New this year will also include “Best Beer” and “Best Wine”. Prizes will be determined by both celebrity judges and the expected crowd of over 600 attendees.

Net proceeds will be divided between several organizations, with 40 percent going towards the New Hanover County Weekend Meals on Wheels program. The mission of this non-profit organization is to ensure provision of nutritious meals and social contact to senior and disabled persons on weekends and other days not covered by the weekday Home Delivered Meals program in New Hanover County. The remaining 60 percent will go towards various island organizations and projects including: Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project; Hope from Helen Foundation; The Harbor Way Garden (maintained by the Harbor Island Garden Club); The North Carolina Holiday Flotilla; Tennis Court Lighting; Bike Racks; and Future island projects in partnership with the town of Wrightsville Beach’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

This year’s participating food, beer and wine vendors include: Ceviche’s, South Beach Grill, Banks Channel Pub and Grille, King Neptune, Mellow Mushroom, 22 North, Surfberry, Bluewater Waterfront Grill, Bridgetender/Fish House, Beach Bagels, and Loops Homemade Donuts. NEW this year are Waterman Brewery, Shark’s Bar and Kitchen, The Workshop, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Poe’s Tavern