PHOTOS & RESULTS: 2017 Taste of Wrightsville Beach

The South American style of Ceviche’s restaurant again impressed the judges at Saturday’s Taste of Wrightsville Beach, as the restaurant repeated its performance from last year by again capturing the “Best Overall” award. Meanwhile, 22 North won the “People’s Choice” award.

Organizers of the annual festival that spotlights local cuisine reported good attendance at the event, now in its fifth year. A panel of judges rated the food, but attendees also could also vote for their favorite.

Overall

1st place – Ceviche’s

2nd place – Shark Bar and Kitchen

3rd place – Waterman’s Brewery

Best Savory

1st place – Bridgetender/Fish House

2nd place – South Beach Grill

3rd place – 22 North

Best Sweet

1st place – Nothing Bundt Cakes

2nd place – Loops Donuts

3rd place – Mellow Mushroom

Best Beer

Waterman’s Brewery

Best Wine

Noni Bacca

People’s Choice