PHOTOS & RESULTS: 2017 Taste of Wrightsville Beach



The South American style of Ceviche’s restaurant again impressed the judges at Saturday’s Taste of Wrightsville Beach, as the restaurant repeated its performance from last year by again capturing the “Best Overall” award. Meanwhile, 22 North won the “People’s Choice” award.

Organizers of  the annual festival that spotlights local cuisine reported good attendance at the event, now in its fifth year. A panel of judges rated the food, but attendees also could also vote for their favorite.

Overall

  • 1st place – Ceviche’s
  • 2nd place – Shark  Bar and Kitchen
  • 3rd place – Waterman’s Brewery

Best Savory

  • 1st place – Bridgetender/Fish House
  • 2nd place – South Beach Grill
  • 3rd place – 22 North

Best Sweet

  • 1st place – Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • 2nd place – Loops Donuts
  • 3rd place – Mellow Mushroom

Best Beer

  • Waterman’s Brewery

Best Wine

  • Noni Bacca

People’s Choice

  • 1st place – 22 north
  • 2nd place – Ceviche’s
  • 3rd place – Shark Bar  and Kitchen
