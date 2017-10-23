PHOTOS & RESULTS: 2017 Taste of Wrightsville Beach

The South American style of Ceviche’s restaurant again impressed the judges at Saturday’s Taste of Wrightsville Beach, as the restaurant repeated its performance from last year by again capturing the “Best Overall” award. Meanwhile, 22 North won the “People’s Choice” award.
Organizers of the annual festival that spotlights local cuisine reported good attendance at the event, now in its fifth year. A panel of judges rated the food, but attendees also could also vote for their favorite.
Overall
- 1st place – Ceviche’s
- 2nd place – Shark Bar and Kitchen
- 3rd place – Waterman’s Brewery
Best Savory
- 1st place – Bridgetender/Fish House
- 2nd place – South Beach Grill
- 3rd place – 22 North
Best Sweet
- 1st place – Nothing Bundt Cakes
- 2nd place – Loops Donuts
- 3rd place – Mellow Mushroom
Best Beer
- Waterman’s Brewery
Best Wine
- Noni Bacca
People’s Choice
- 1st place – 22 north
- 2nd place – Ceviche’s
- 3rd place – Shark Bar and Kitchen