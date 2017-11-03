Literary pumpkins on display at WBS

Wrightsville Beach Elementary would like to invite you to stop by to see the Literary Pumpkins on display in the library. Students were told that the pumpkins in our town needed our help! They didn’t want to be carved this year. To help disguise them from the carvers, students turned them into their favorite storybook characters. They also prepared a book report. There are 80 pumpkins in the library! They will be on display until November 8.