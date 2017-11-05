Oyster roast tonight at Oceanic Pier to benefit Wrightsville Beach Elementary PTA

The 5th annual Wrightsville Beach Chamber of Commerce Oyster Roast, open to the public, will be held this Sunday, Nov. 5th, 4-6:30 PM, overlooking the surf on Oceanic Pier.

“Every dime raised at the roast will be used to maintain historic Howell Cottage and to support the efforts of the Wrightsville Elementary PTA,” said Sue Bulluck, chamber president.

On the menu will be at least 40 bushels of fresh local oysters, sides, sauces, hushpuppies, desserts, drinks, and an optional bar. For shrimp lovers, an alternative shrimp basket with sides will be on the menu.

“Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, tickets are only $50 per person,” said Bullock. Tickets are available at Robert’s Grocery, South End Surf Shop, or online at www.Wrightsville.org.

The chamber has been busy with a packed legislative agenda according to Bulluck. Sand re-nourishment, FEMA flood insurance, and hurricane recovery for businesses are top agenda items.

Howell Cottage is located in Historic Square, off Salisbury Street near Town Hall on Wrightsville Beach. Historic Square is also home to Myers Cottage, built in 1907, and Palmgren-O’Quinn house, built in 1946.

Wrightsville Beach has over 20 historically designated properties, representing a span of Carolina coastal living and architecture from 1907 to 1955.

Wrightsville Beach Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization, “serving the interests of citizens, tourists, and the business community for over 30 years,” said Bulluck.