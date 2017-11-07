RESULTS: Miller, Dull elected after strong turnout reported at Wrightsville Beach polling location

On reported strong voter turnout, Wrightsville Beach Aldermen Henry “Hank” Miller, III won re-election on Tuesday while town planning board chair Ken Dull won the second of two seats up for election.

Miller won 466 votes, while Dull captured 456 through early voting and ballots cast today at the Fran Russ Recreation Center. Publisher Pat Bradford took 186 votes, while former legislative aid Pat Prince won 148 votes and realtor Sounia Nejad Chaney won 98 votes. Also on the ballot was Wrightsville Beach Mayor Bill Blair, who ran unopposed. Dull captures the seat vacated by Aldermen Lisa Weeks, who did not run for re-election and said she had encouraged Dull to run for the seat.

Candidates at the polling location at the town’s municipal complex today reported strong turnout for the five-candidate race. Compared with 2015, where no candidates were challenged thus resulting in turnout of less than 250, at least 679 voters cast ballots in the Wrightsville Beach precinct this year.