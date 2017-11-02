Wilmington Chamber Unveils New Strategic Plan

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unveiled a new 3-year strategic plan today in an effort to better serve its members and the community, as well as expand the organization’s role as the region’s business advocate. Capitalizing on several perceived strengths are at the heart of the plan, including the Chamber’s standing as the voice of business, its positive influence politically and with public policy/advocacy efforts, and a board of directors that is in tune to issues affecting business.

“I am thrilled to have harnessed the experience and wisdom of our Board of Directors in identifying how we define future success,” said Chamber President & CEO Natalie English. “I look forward to working with our community partners, the board and staff to bring life to the critical success strategies defined in the Plan, and to introducing initiatives that leverage the solid foundation the Chamber has established through its advocacy efforts and our work to market the region as a great place to do business through the Choose Cape Fear campaign.”

To concisely define the Chamber’s mission, a new vision statement was drafted: We position our community for prosperity by cultivating business growth. This vision will guide the Chamber’s work through 2020, using several critical success strategies that were developed during a strategic planning retreat:

be the effective business advocate;

promote the Chamber, the region, and the assets within;

ensure workforce is well developed and trained;

serve as the regional facilitator;

foster and develop leaders of the Chamber, community and elected bodies; and

achieve sustained financial health.

“Aspiring to take the Wilmington Chamber and our community to greater heights begins with knowing where we want to go,” said 2017 Chamber Chairman and BB&T Market President Charlie Mattox. “The Chamber’s new strategic plan establishes defined goals and success measures that provide the target we want to reach…and the path to get there.”

To review the Strategic Plan and learn more about the goals that have been identified to encourage economic development in the region, visit http://wilmingtonchamber.org/.