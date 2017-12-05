2017 Wrightsville Beach Holiday Decorating Contest

The Wrightsville Beach holiday decorating contest will give residents and business owners the opportunity to deck the halls, light up the island, and show their holiday spirit, all while competing for prizes. Any Wrightsville Beach residence or business is eligible to participate. Prizes awarded for the following categories: Most Holiday Spirit, Most Traditional, Best Holiday Lighting, Most Creative, Best Overall Residence and Best Overall Business.

Judging will take place on Tuesday, December 19th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A list of the entries will be published to allow holiday enthusiasts to tour the beach and enjoy the decorations through the holiday season. Therefore, decorations must be visible from the street. To register your home or business, call the Parks & Recreation office at 910-256-7925. Deadline to register is noon on Tuesday, December 19th. Sponsored by the Harbor Island Garden Club, the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee and the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation Department.