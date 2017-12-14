Trending
Atlantic Marine's new 10,000 square-foot showroom and sales center is now open at the corner of Wrightsville Avenue and Oleander Drive. File photo by Cole Dittmer.

Atlantic Marine Receives Recognition for Sales & Service Achievement Awards

Atlantic Marine of Wrightsville Beach, NC, has earned GradyWhite Boats’ Bronze Anchor Sales Award and was also recognized with membership in the Grady-White Boats Admiral’s Circle for the model year 2017.

The Bronze Anchor Sales Award signifies that Atlantic Marine is one of the top three ranking dealerships in sales dollars amongst all Grady-White dealerships for the 2017 model year.

They also earned the prestigious Admiral’s Circle Award which is reserved for the top dealerships in the Grady-White network that have achieved at least $2.2 million in retail sales for the model year. This is the seventh consecutive year that Atlantic Marine, Inc has earned this accolade.

